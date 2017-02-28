All-New Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Looks Predictably Familiar

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation have finally pulled the cover off the all-new Eclipse Cross, ahead of its international premiere set for the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.
Coming as the brand's first-ever SUV since Nissan took over, it has a familiar design at the front, where the company's specific grille pattern, slender headlights, and auxiliary lamps, sitting under them.
At the opposite end, the new Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross comes with a Toyota C-HR flair, and brings stretched LED illuminated lamps that divide the rear window. Contributing to its sporty stance is a sloped roofline, and making sure that 'new' is the word we're looking for is a special shade of red.
Mitsubishi have yet to release images with the interior, but state that this is where we can find horizontal lines that shape the dashboard, along with silver metal frames, and a black&silver monotone color scheme. The vehicle also has head-up display, tablet-like infotainment system, and Smartphone Link Display Audio system with Apple CarPlay support, which can be accessed using the center console-mounted touchpad controller.
Powering the company's all-new compact SUV is a fresh-off-the-grid 1.5-liter direct-injected turbocharged petrol engine, which works in conjunction with a CVT that has an 8-speed Sport Mode manual override. There is also a 2.2-liter common rail direct-injected turbocharged diesel unit, which is said to have been modified specifically for the Eclipse Cross, and fitted with a new 8-speed automatic gearbox.
Mitsubishi says that their latest vehicle uses an electronically-controlled four-wheel drive system, which feeds the necessary amount of torque to the rear wheels, depending on each situation and road surface.
Moreover, the integrated Super All-Wheel Control vehicle dynamics system incorporates the Active Yaw Control, which uses steering angle, yaw rate, drive torque, brake force and wheel speed info to determine the driver operation and car behavior, managing the torque feed and brake force at the rear axle to "behave as the driver intends".
As a final touch, the Eclipse Cross has increased body rigidity courtesy of a 3-point strut tower brace at the front and structural bonding at the rear, which ensure improved handling and overall stability.
The 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross will go on sale in the United Kingdom early next year, with pricing and specification to be announced close to that date. It remains unknown for now when other markets will get it.