All-New Seat Ibiza In Cupra Hot Hatch Guise Looks About Right

Only a day after its presentation, the new generation Seat Ibiza has been envisioned as a range-topping Cupra model to go after Ford Fiesta ST and Renault Clio RS.
The work of XTomi, the virtual makeover sees the supermini adopt a more aggressive body kit, with a heavily vented front bumper, redesigned side skirts, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a different rear bumper.
The Cupra badge sits on the grille replacing the FR logo, while there are also larger multi-spoke wheels placed in front of bigger brakes, and the car has been lowered.
Seat have yet to announce anything on an Ibiza Cupra, but in all likelihood, we'll see it within the next year. If anything, it will be faster and more powerful than its predecessor, which uses a 1.8-liter TSI turbocharged petrol engine, and needs 6.7 seconds to go from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph).