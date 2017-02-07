All-New Volkswagen Touareg To Become More Luxurious, 2017 Presentation Is Likely

Having been around since 2010, the current Volkswagen Touareg is starting to show its age, but the Germans already have a successor in the pipeline.
The third generation of the premium mid-size SUV seems to be approaching its launch date, as a presentation this year is very likely, reports Autocar, which adds that it's expected to become "significantly more luxurious" than its predecessor. That's partially because of the introduction of the larger but more affordable, Atlas in VW's expanding range of crossovers and SUVs.
Challenging the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, Volvo XC90 and its cousin, the Audi Q7, which will lend its architecture, the 2018 Volkswagen Touareg will use an assortment of petrol and diesel engines. However, there's a good chance that electrification will be part of the package, in the form of a plug-in hybrid or hybrid powertrain.
The same underpinnings, which are also shared with the Bentley Bentayga, will be used by the next generation Porsche Cayenne that is in development and expected to show its new design this year, with a possible presence at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, in September.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops