Alpine A120 Prototypes Explore The Streets Of Paris

The long-awaited production-spec Alpine A120 sports car is due to debut at next month’s Geneva Motor Show but before it bows to the world, the French marque recently embarked on one final road trip through the streets of Paris.
In total, two heavily camouflaged prototypes hit the streets and passed some of the city’s most iconic sights, including the Arc de Triomphe before heading down the Champs-Élysées.
Although the motoring world has known about the prospect of a new Alpine sports car for many years, the company has remained tight-lipped about the vehicle’s technical specifications.
It is thought that the vehicle gets its grunt from a 1.8-liter turbocharged four-cylinder delivering between 250 and 300 hp. This engine is derived from the 1.6-liter mill of the Renault Clio RS and should accelerate the mid-engined sports car to 100 km/h (62 mph) in a brisk 4.5 seconds.
When production of the vehicle commences, it will initially be offered exclusively in ‘Premiere Edition’ form. Only 1,995 units of this special edition will be produced each priced at around €55,000-€60,000 (~$59,000-64,000).