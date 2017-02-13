Alpine A120 Shows Off Its Lightweight One-Piece Bucket Seats Ahead Of Geneva Debut

Alpine continues the teasing game of their upcoming A120 sports car, this time by revealing its lightweight one-piece sport seats.
The revived French sports carmaker remains faithful to their traditional low-weight mantra, with the seats being positively affected as well.
For the new A120, Alpine has developed a pair of seats that offer excellent lateral support and comfort and tip the scales at just 13.1kg (28.8lbs) each.
The seats feature an one-piece shell and visible support rails and Alpine claims that they are up to 50 percent lighter when compared to those used in some of their competitors. Oh, and they are partially covered in quilted leather as well.
Alpine’s new sports car will be based on a new mid-engined aluminum chassis with the bodywork also made out of the same material while being powered by a turbocharged 1.8-litre four-cylinder unit with around 250 to 300hp.
The Renault-owned French company also says that their new model will need just 4.5 seconds for the standard 0-62mph (0-100km/h) procedure, with a double-clutch transmission being the sole option.
The new Alpine A120 is expected to finally break cover at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show, with prices to be set at around 55 to 60k euros ($58-64k).