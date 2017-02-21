Alpine Serves Up Another A120 Coupe Teaser Ahead Of Geneva Debut
| By Sergiu Tudose |
Alpine's upcoming A120 sports car will finally be revealed to the world on March 7th at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.
By now, we've seen so many teasers, spy images and renderings, we wouldn't be surprised if Alpine kept teasing the car...even after its unveiling next month.
Seriously though, the French automaker made sure to build up as much anticipation as it could for the A120, with its latest efforts including two camouflaged prototypes running around the streets of Paris.
The unveiling will take place in Hall 4 of the Palexpo at precisely 1:15 PM local time on March 7th, but also on the automaker's official website.
By then, we'll hopefully receive confirmation regarding the power unit inside the A120, which at this moment is expected to be a turbocharged 1.8-liter four-pot, with anywhere between 250 and 300 horsepower. Its estimated 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint time of 4.5 seconds is also somewhat of an unknown at this time.
With a price tag of roughly €55-60,000, the new Alpine A120 will enter the same league as Porsche's 718 Cayman or BMW's M2.
