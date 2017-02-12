An Apple Car May Never Happen But Here Are 5 Designs Inspired By Its Products

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Apple’s car project still appears to be up in the air.
The last we heard about the project was that plans for the U.S. company to develop its own vehicle had been significantly scaled back to the point where it may only develop and test autonomous vehicle technologies. If that’s the case, you may drive a car with Apple self-driving tech in the future but not an Apple-branded car.
Nevertheless, NeoMan Studios and ClickMechanic have taken it upon themselves to imagine how an Apple car could look if it ever came to fruition. Fittingly, inspiration has been taken from some of the firm’s most iconic products.
The first of the designs is inspired by the iPhone 7. Looking more like a spaceship than a car, it features a single sheet of glass across the entire top of the vehicle as well as simple lights and wheel covers fitting of the iPhone’s minimalistic design.
Other Apple products used to inspire the designs are the Power Mac G5, MacBook Air, iMac G3 and even the Macintosh 128K.
Which one is your favorite?