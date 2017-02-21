An Italian Firm Has Already Tuned The Giulia Quadrifoglio To 604 HP

Giulia QV KILLER UPDATE!! Now 612PS/750Nm limited. BOOOOOM!!!! Now this seem to be the limit of the actual hardware. #giulia #700pssoon #giuliaqv #quadrifoglio #ftotheu #ecsucks #allliars #whothefuckistoby

A post shared by pogea racing (@pogearacing) on Feb 16, 2017 at 12:00pm PST