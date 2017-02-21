An Italian Firm Has Already Tuned The Giulia Quadrifoglio To 604 HP

Just a few short months after the first Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglios landed in the hands of customers, Italian tuning specialists Pogea Racing have given the super sedan some added punch.
Typically, the Giulia Quadrifoglio’s 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine delivers 503 hp, enough to match the Mercedes-AMG C63 S and easily outpower the BMW M3 Competition Package. Not satisfied, Pogea have managed to tune the car to 612 PS (604 hp) and 750 Nm of torque, figures almost identical to the brand new E63 S.
In the company’s Instagram post, they suggest that 604 hp appears to be the limit for the vehicle’s stock hardware but it does have plans to increase power to the 700 PS (690 hp) mark. To do so, it will need some mechanical changes, possibly including upgraded fuel injectors, installing new intake or exhaust systems and a selection of other possible upgrades.
How much power can the Ferrari-derived engine handle? We’ll have to wait to find out.
Note: Standard Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio pictured