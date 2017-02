And The 2017 World Car Of The Year Finalists Are…

PHOTO GALLERY

The task of designating the 2017 World Car of the Year winners is well under way, with the list of models now significantly trimmed.The decision will be made by a panel of international jurors from dozens of countries across North America, Europe and Asia, following another session of driving. As for the the finalists in each of the six categories, they've already been announced, so we should expect a fierce battle.For 2017, World Car Awards is introducing a new award - ' World Urban Car ', which is reserved for vehicles sitting between 1 and 4 meters (3.28-13.12 feet) in length. These have to meet the criteria of being not just safe, clean, quiet, affordable, flexible and comfortable, but also driver-, pedestrian- and cyclist-friendly.In order to qualify for any of these awards, all cars have to be on sale by spring, although some of them may be unavailable in individual regions.The big winners in each of the six different categories will be announced on April 13, during a special ceremony held at the 2017 New York International Auto Show.