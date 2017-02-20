Angry Indian Mob Filmed Throwing Stones At Lamborghini Aventador And Ferrari 458

Remarkable footage has emerged out of India showing a mob of people throwing rocks at a Lamborghini Aventador and Ferrari 458 Spider.
Local media outlet Rushlane reports that the incident took place in Utter Pradesh, India but very little context for what happened is known.
The only source of information about the incident comes from an 11-second video uploaded to YouTube. It shows the blue Ferrari and Arancio Argos Aventador quickly escaping from a mob of locals on a gravel and dirt section of road.
The mob, easily consisting of a couple dozen people, can be heard shouting at the Italian exotics as they make a break for it. Stones can also be heard hitting the Aventador as it drives away.
We’ll update you with more information about the incident when available.