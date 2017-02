Apprentice-Converted Porsche Cayenne Is Ready For The Sachsenring

PHOTO GALLERY

Two apprentices from the third-year automotive mechatronics at the Porsche Leipzig facility converted a Cayenne Turbo for use as a multifunctional circuit vehicle for the Sachsenring.The special project saw the young apprentices replace, clad, and adapt the potent SUV's lighting units on both ends, and fitting it with a modern LED light bar, similar to the ones used in Formula 1.Delivered to the Road Safety Training Center at the Sachsenring this week, where it can be used as a lead vehicle, safety car, or medical car, the converted Porsche Cayenne Turbo was also equipped with several fire extinguishers.", said trainer Dirk Sieceneichler.This isn’t the first Porsche trainee-made special vehicle, as there is already a 'goalie car' used at events as a target for fans to kick towards by the Bundesliga RB Leipzig football/soccer team, and a ball-collecting car for a golf club.