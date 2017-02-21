Apprentice-Converted Porsche Cayenne Is Ready For The Sachsenring

Two apprentices from the third-year automotive mechatronics at the Porsche Leipzig facility converted a Cayenne Turbo for use as a multifunctional circuit vehicle for the Sachsenring.
The special project saw the young apprentices replace, clad, and adapt the potent SUV's lighting units on both ends, and fitting it with a modern LED light bar, similar to the ones used in Formula 1.
Delivered to the Road Safety Training Center at the Sachsenring this week, where it can be used as a lead vehicle, safety car, or medical car, the converted Porsche Cayenne Turbo was also equipped with several fire extinguishers.
"The important thing is to systematically and independently work on a vehicle over a long timeframe - as well as developing ideas of your own. That prepares you for day-to-day work later on. And you can be proud when you see the result of your work, and everything functions just as you imagined", said trainer Dirk Sieceneichler.
This isn’t the first Porsche trainee-made special vehicle, as there is already a 'goalie car' used at events as a target for fans to kick towards by the Bundesliga RB Leipzig football/soccer team, and a ball-collecting car for a golf club.