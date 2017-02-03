Arnie's 1977 Mercedes-Benz Unimog Costs 3 Times An AMG GT

This time last year, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 1977 Unimog was listed for sale on eBay with a $350,000 price tag. Fast forward twelve months and the extreme off-roader is still up for grabs with a Buy It Now price on eBay of $329,980.
The listing says that Texas Direct Auto purchased the Unimog directly from the former California governor and includes his signature on the dashboard. It was built by Merex around a 1977 chassis and is about as bad-ass as a Mercedes-branded off-roader can get.
Grunt comes from a 6.4-liter turbocharged inline-six diesel engine mated to a semi-automatic transmission transferring power to the ground with four huge tires. The Unimog also includes air-ride seats, a Blaupunkt audio system, 4-passenger flatbed bench seat, winch, air suspension, tire inflation system and Hella off-road lights.
Despite how much Arnie loves his Mercedes-Benzes and Unimogs, he never drove this one all that much. In fact, it has just 1,865 miles on the clock some two and a half years after he parted ways with it.
As beastly as the vehicle is, it seems pretty obvious that it isn’t worth three times an AMG GT, hence why it hasn’t sold. Nevertheless, it’s still cool.