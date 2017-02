As Americans Get Fatter, Crash-Test Dummies Get Bigger

VIDEO

Trying to replicate what happens in a car crash in order to improve safety is not an easy task, especially when people are getting older and fatter and the dummies stay the same.However, there is at least one manufacturer in the US that is making crash test dummies bigger and older , writes, and this includes a prototype based on an overweight 70-year old woman, and another one that weighs 273 pounds (124 kg), which is 100 pounds (45 kg) more than the previous design.", said the Director of the University of Michigan International Center for Automotive Medicine, Dr. Stewart Wang. "Backing up Dr. Wang's statement are the frontal crashes results, where it has been noticed that obese drivers tend to slider under the lap belt, resulting in an increased rate of severe injuries to the lower extremities. Additionally, adding the elderly dummy prototype , with a body-mass index of 29, was mandatory, since a person's chest structure changes between the ages of 20 to 80, and if ignored, it could lead to severe chest trauma.", added the President and CEO of Humanetics, a crash-test dummy maker, based in Plymouth, Michigan, Chris O'Connor.