Ask Us Anything: 2017 Infiniti Q60 3.0t First Drive

It’s still hard to figure out what Infiniti stands for these days, but we’ll give it a try.
The 2017 Infiniti Q60 Coupe is supposed to be a luxurious head-turner in a sea of obvious choices. But then there a lot of good choices in this league, even if the badges are the typical German ones. Does the Infiniti stand out? We’ve been driving the 2017 Infiniti Q60 3.0t. Here are some initial thoughts.
Have we met?
The Q60’s looks certainly grew on me over the week, but even when I saw the concept for the first time two years ago, it struck me as a combination of some other luxury coupes. I can’t help think a Lexus RC and BMW 4-Series Coupe got together one night to produce this. Which isn’t necessarily a bad thing.
Oh yeah, we’ve met
Too bad the interior is only as adventurous as the Q50 sedan’s, which is to say, it isn’t at all. And it comes complete with the screens that feel a generation or two behind. There are rear seats, too, but I had no idea how to contort myself through the seatbelts to get back there.
Power to the wheels
It doesn’t feel like all 300 horses showed up for work until you feather the accelerator pedal and make the rear wheels go crazy on gravelly roads. It’s amusing the first time, frustrating every other time.
Weighing in
Being the better part of two tons does hurt here, however. The Q60 doesn’t exactly encourage you to take corners aggressively. You even sit a little high in it, so it strikes me more as a comfortable cruiser than anything else.
It has its fans
I’ll admit, the Q60 has grown on me. For $55,000 well-equipped, it’s also a respectable deal as far as these luxury coupes go. It has a presence, too. But it competes against a lot of good cars, like the 4-series, Mercedes C-Class Coupe and others. Yet it still turns some heads, even without Kit Harington in it (although I'd certainly invite him in). That's the point of this, right?
Photos: Keith Moore/Carscoops