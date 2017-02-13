Aston Martin AM-RB 001 To Make Auto Show Debut In Toronto

The Aston Martin AM-RB 001 hypercar will make its global auto show debut at the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto later this month.
First revealed to the world in July last year at the firm’s English headquarters, this will be the first time the public has been able to gawk over the revolutionary hypercar. Although nothing has been announced, we’d also expect the AM-RB 001 to make an appearance at the Geneva Motor Show in early March.
At the show will be Aston Martin chief executive Andy Palmer who recently said “The AM-RB 001 is destined to become the defining hypercar of this decade and a hugely desirable investment for collectors and enthusiasts.”
Although Aston Martin and Red Bull Technologies are remaining fairly quiet about confirming official details about the AM-RB 001, we know that it will use a naturally-aspirated V12 engine possibly supplemented by a small electric motor.
This engine is expected to rev to over 10,000 rpm and will allow the car to achieve a 1:1 power-to-weight ratio. Arguably more revolutionary than the vehicle’s powertrain however will be its use of advanced underfloor aerodynamics.
Designed in part by ex-Formula 1 designer Adrian Newey, the AM-RB 001’s floor will be so extreme that it’ll allow the hypercar to lap certain racetracks as fast as a current F1 car.