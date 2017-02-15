Aston Martin AM-RB 001 To Use 6.5Lt Cosworth V12 & Ricardo Gearbox

Aston Martin has confirmed that the AM-RB 001 hypercar will use a naturally-aspirated 6.5-liter V12 developed by Cosworth.
One of the industry's most well-regarded engine builders, Cosworth has a rich history in motorsport and should prove the perfect company to develop an engine potent enough to make the AM-RB 001 faster than a Formula One car.
It is estimated that this high-revving engine will produce a remarkable 900 hp without the use of any kind of forced induction. Additional power will come from an F1-style energy recovery system that collects energy produced under braking and then stored in batteries from Rimac.
A number of other familiar names will play a pivotal part in bringing the hypercar to life. They will include Ricardo which will supply the seven-speed transmissions, Bosch which will develop an ECU for the AM-RB 001 and Alcon and Surface Transforms who will produce the F1-spec brake calipers and 'carbon carbon' discs.
Elsewhere, Multimatic, the same company responsible for producing the 2017 Ford GT, will construct the Aston hypercar's carbon fiber monocoque.
Speaking about the car and all the partners involved, Red Bull Racing's chief technical officer Adrian Newey said “Much like Formula One, designing, engineering and building a car like the AM-RB 001 is a massive team effort. To achieve great things you need to surround yourself with the best people. Experience, creativity, energy, diligence and perfectionism are absolute must-have qualities in every area of the project. Having great technical partners such as those working with us is both reassuring and motivating. Together we aim to produce an innovative piece of engineering art.”