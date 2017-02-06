Aston Martin Teases Collaboration With Tom Brady

Hot on the heels of the New England Patriots claiming an historic Super Bowl victory, Aston Martin has teased an upcoming project with superstar Tom Brady.
The teaser video stars the DB11 and a number of evocative words that could be used to describe both Aston Martin and Tom Brady. The video simply ends with ‘Tom Brady And Aston Martin. Coming Soon.’
At this stage, it is very difficult to say what the collaboration could involve. There’s a possibility that Brady will be named an ambassador for the British luxury marque or alternatively, Brady may be involved in creating a special variant of the DB11 specifically for the U.S. market.
Whatever the case may be, expect to hear more details shortly.