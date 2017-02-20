Aston Martin V8 And V12 Vantage Get Red Bull Racing Editions

Aston Martin has decided to celebrating its ongoing partnership with Red Bull Racing by unveiling the new V8 and V12 Vantage Red Bull Racing Editions.
Both vehicles have been created through Q by Aston Martin and will be delivered from the second quarter of this year. As is typical with special edition models like these, they are primarily distinguished from ‘ordinary’ Vantages by their paint schemes, this time featuring the Mariana blue, yellow and red combination used by the RBR Formula 1 team. If owners want something different, Tungsten Silver and satin Mariana blue are offered.
Other special touches to the V8 and V12 Vantage Red Bull Racing Editions include a carbon fiber front splitter, carbon diffuser and carbon grille frame. The cabins of the two then have diamond-quilting, an alcantara steering wheel, carbon fiber trim and Red Bull Racing headrest embroidery.
When ordering their vehicle, customers can also choose to have their sill and final inspection plaques signed by either Daniel Ricciardo or Max Verstappen.
Discussing the vehicles, Aston Martin president and chief executive Andy Palmer said “Motorsport is and will always be a key part of Aston Martin’s DNA and both the V8 and V12 Vantage S Red Bull Racing Editions bring that ethos straight to our customers. With the 2017 FIA Formula 1 World Championship set to begin soon, I hope that the purchase of these models will bring the racing season that little bit closer for those lucky few customers who can’t wait for it to begin”.