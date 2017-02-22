Aston Martin's Expanded Bespoke Division Can Create A Totally Unique Car

Aston Martin has announced a significant expansion to its bespoke Q division prior to next month’s Geneva Motor Show.
Perhaps the most significant change to Q by Aston Martin is the announcement of the new Commission division. Similar to Ferrari’s Tailor Made setup, Q by Aston Martin – Commission will handle any wild customization requests owners may have. Further to this, Q Commission will be able to create totally bespoke vehicles offering its clientele greater design freedom than ever before.
The formation of Commission comes on the back of the successful one-off CC-100 Speedster Concept and Vantage GT12 Roadster models which were handled by Q by Aston Martin.
Discussing this new level of customization, Aston Martin design boss Marek Reichman said it is “fulfilling a creative need – we're experts providing a consultation, like a Savile Row tailor or a yacht builder. In terms of material choices we now have so much, we now have materials that show patina as customers want that sense of age and history. For us, that's beautiful.”
Also at Geneva, the brand will present an additional extension to Q by Aston Martin dubbed Collection. At the time of specification, customers will be given a greater choice of trim options and paint finishes. To mark the launch of this expansion, the company will showcase an Aston Martin DB11 finished in Zaffre Blue with forged carbon fiber details.