Audi A7 & S7 Get Steroid Shots From Liberty Walk

On the market since 2010, the Audi A7 Sportbaack is starting to show its age, but Liberty Walk believes it can still turn a few heads, especially with their latest bundle of styling upgrades.
Available for order now, the aftermarket parts are in the same tone with the rest of the tuner's creations and add a distinctive apron at the front, different side skirts, a rear diffuser, their signature flared fenders, and a ducktail bootlid spoiler.
Made from FRP (Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic), the visual upgrades start from $9,000, which is not exactly cheap if you consider that you can find used Audi A7s from around $30,000 these days. However, throw in Liberty Walk's air suspension, and you will have to pay another $7,900, and that's without adding the special wheel and tire combo, or the modded exhaust.
The parts are compatible with the standard A7 as well as the performance-oriented S7, both of which are getting ready to be replaced in the near future. The next generation will go down the same route and share its underpinnings with the A6, which is expected to debut next year, with a new design, inspired by the Prologue Concept.