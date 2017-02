Audi Earns Naming Rights To DC United's New State-Of-The-Art Stadium

PHOTO GALLERY

Audi announced that starting with the 2018 season, DC United's brand new soccer stadium will be called 'Audi Field'.The new stadium , home to one of the most decorated soccer franchises in the US, will host a variety of sporting, music and cultural events along the newly developed DC southwest waterfront.said Audi of America marketing exec, Loren Angelo.Audi is also the official automotive sponsor of Major League Soccer in the US, which has been helping the automaker reach a new fast-growing audience ever since they started this venture back in 2015.said DC United exec, Jason Levien.Once completed, Audi Field will feature 31 luxury suites with a total capacity for 20,000 fans. The grounds will also feature a bike valet and 500,000 total square feet of retail space on location.Aside from their US-based ventures, Audi has also been sponsoring European powerhouse FC Bayern Munchen ever since 2002.