Audi Fires Four Senior Engineers Implicated In Dieselgate

Four senior engineers have been fired by Audi a matter of days after the German brand told a court it can’t yet assign responsibility for its involvement in VW’s dieselgate scandal.
Among those fired include the former head of engine development Ulrich Weiss who has been on leave for the last year and a half. This move is particularly noteworthy as just a few days ago, Weiss implicated Audi chief executive Rupert Stadler in the scandal at a court in Stuttgart.
During the ongoing court case, the lawyer for Mr. Weiss presented evidence to show that Stadler knew about the diesel emissions cheat installed in vehicles as early as 2012. This comes despite Stadler suggesting that he was completely unaware of the issues until details of the industry-changing scandal surfaced in September 2015.
Handelsblatt says that Giovanni P. was also fired by Audi. He once acted as the company’s former head of emissions in the United States.