Audi Plotting RS Q8 Performance Crossover For Geneva Debut

Audi is apparently planning an onslaught of performance crossovers for the Geneva Motor Show next month. Not only is the German automaker preparing an RS Q5 for the Swiss expo, but now reports indicate that it's gearing up to showcase an RS Q8 concept as well.
Based closely on the Q8 hybrid concept (pictured) revealed in Detroit last month, Autocar reports that the RS Q8 will adopt a performance orientation that would closely preview a production version to follow. Currently the RS Q3 is the only crossover in Ingolstadt's lineup to have received the full performance treatment from Audi Sport.
Powering the big crossover coupe is anticipated to be a version of the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that currently powers (among other models) the S8 Plus performance sedan and Bentley Continental.
In the S8 Plus, that engine already kicks out 605 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Even if left in that same level of specification, the the RS Q8 would be potent enough to take on the likes of the Mercedes-AMG GLE63 (with its 549 hp and 516 lb-ft) and the BMW X6 M (567 hp and 553 lb-ft).
Those cross-town rivals are rated for 0-62 times of 4.3 and 4.2 seconds, respectively, and top out at 174 miles per hour. Citing unnamed sources within Audi Sport, Autocar projects that the RS Q8 would also hit 62 in under five seconds, but top out at over 186 mph – perfect for crunching the Autobahn at a blinding pace.
Expect visual enhancements to further differentiate the performance version from the hybrid version we've already seen when the Four-Ring brand lifts the veil on the floor of the Geneva Palexpo mere weeks from now.