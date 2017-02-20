Audi Quattro vs BMW xDrive: This Video Tries To Settle The Debate

In a world where technology advancements should be bringing people together, some debates, such as the one between Audi and BMW's all-wheel drive systems, seem to split opinions right down the middle.
In some ways, Quattro vs xDrive is Germany's automotive version of iOS vs Android, Apple vs Samsung, AMD vs Intel and DC vs Marvel. To be fair, car fans also debate petrol vs diesel, but that one seems to have gone a certain way lately.
As for Quattro vs xDrive, it's all about figuring out what works best for you and then exploring all the subtle differences between the two systems, as this Car Throttle video will point out.
We'll obviously let you get all the facts and little details from the clip, but we can summarize that in a sense, xDrive is a slightly more modern and complex system, capable of reacting faster to sudden changes in grip on varying surfaces.
Now, we understand that opinions will vary, especially since some of you may have experience with either both or just one of the two systems. So whether you're 'Team Quattro' or 'Team xDrive', let us know in the comments below.