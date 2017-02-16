Audi R8 Spyder Has One More Go In The Austrian Alps

With snow and ice looking to make mountain passes hard to reach until spring settles in, Drivetribe's Henry Catchpole thought to try his luck and make one last run towards the mountains in an Audi R8 Spyder.
While Catchpole does his best to romanticize the connection between supercars and mountain roads, it's hard to deny the effects of this V10-powered Audi R8 Spyder, a car that genuinely looks at home on these snowy passes.
When you've got 540 PS and 540 Nm (398 lb-ft) of torque going to all four wheels, you'll feel more confident driving on cold, slippery surfaces, than you would in other, rear-wheel drive supercars.
The Drivetribe editor concludes by saying that he can't think of a better car for this type of road than the Audi R8. According to him it's got everything from braking power, to acceleration, grip, looks and in case of the Spyder, more freedom to observe your surroundings.
Think of this trip (or any other similar one) as being a relaxing long-distance cruise with a bit of fun on the side. Maybe the R8 truly is perfect for those.