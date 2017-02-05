Audi Sport Could Create Its Own Hypercar Says Winkelmann

Audi Sport boss Stephan Winkelmann believes that the company could develop a hypercar to rival the upcoming Mercedes-AMG Project One.
While speaking with Car Advice at the Bathurst 12 Hours endurance race, Winkelmann said that coming from his former post at Lamborghini, he would be intrigued in such a car to test the value of Audi Sport’s brand.
“Coming from a brand where we did this in the past and we put it to a new level… if it’s about a very limited car with a high price to test the value of the brand it might be a good idea.”
Winkelmann also said that the German firm’s racing heritage could prove hugely beneficial in the development of such a car.
“It should always have a story to tell, there should be some heritage and something that is consistent and clear with the history or the future of Audi. We’re just speaking hypothetically. But I think everything can be judged in one way or another. I see that there is a potential for those type of cars in Audi Sport, and given the history we have in racing, with Silver Arrows, WEC and GT3 cars as you see here, there are many ideas,” he said.
Unlike BMW, Audi Sport and Mercedes-AMG are the only two of the German three to currently offer all-out supercars in the form of the R8 and AMG GT. Consequently, it wouldn’t be all that surprising if Audi decided to follow Mercedes into the hypercar market.
However, Winkelmann confirmed that at this stage, thoughts of an Audi Sport hypercar are nothing more than wishful thinking.