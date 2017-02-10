Audi TT RS Looks More Than Ready For Porsche 718 Cayman S

Despite the TT RS sending power to all four of its wheels, these two cars are ultimately very well matched in terms of power and weight.
In fact, it's almost tricky trying to pick a winner, seen as how with these types of cars, it's not always about how quickly you can get off the line or how quickly you can get from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph).
What you also need is to have fun, and the rear-wheel drive Porsche 718 Cayman S is one of the best-handling cars in the world, something its Audi rival should feel envious of.
Now let's get down to numbers, shall we? On one side we've got the 400 PS Audi TT RS, with its 480 Nm (354 lb-ft) of torque, weighing in at approximately 1,515 kg (3,340 lbs). On the other corner, the 718 Cayman S makes do with 350 PS and 420 Nm (308 lb-ft) of torque, while weighing in at 1,460 kg (3,218 lbs).
Not quite identical, but some characteristics tend to offset others. Plus the power discrepancy isn't that big. Yet on paper, we've got the TT RS claiming a spectacular 0-100 km/h (62 mph) time of just 3.7 seconds, whereas the 718 Cayman S needs 4.4 seconds to reach the same speed - heck, Audi can top that even with its facelifted RS3.
This is also just a standing-start drag race, not a track battle, so feel free to "place your bets" right about now, because it's not going to be pretty.