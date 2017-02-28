Audi TT RS-R Steps Closer To Supercar Territory With ABT's Special Edition

With the 2017 Geneva Motor Show fast approaching, ABT Sportsline have come up with a limited edition of the Audi TT RS.
Baptized the TT RS-R, the German sports car will be produced in just 50 units, each of them having their 2.5-liter five-cylinder TFSI petrol engine massaged to deliver an impressive 500 PS (493 HP) and 570 Nm (420 lb-ft) of torque.
This is a 100 PS (99 HP) and 120 Nm (89 lb-ft) of torque increase over the stock version of the TT RS, which was obtained by optimizing the motor management. ABT have yet to release any performance numbers, but their blue-blooded vehicle will likely slash something off the standard car's 3.7 second run 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph).
Besides messing with its heart, the tuner updated the skin too, with a front spoiler, grille frame, side skirt add-ons with side blades, and a multi-part rear skirt, all made from carbon fiber. There's also a stainless steel exhaust system, with double tailpipe trims, alongside a set of 20-inch ABT Sport GR wheels, finished in glossy black, while rounding up the visual drama are the suspension springs and sports stabilizers, fitted on both axles.
As for the interior, it fell in the hands of ABT Individual to add a carbon coating to the side of the dashboard panel and seat panels.
In addition to the Audi TT RS-R, ABT will also have the SQ7, RS6+, an enhanced R8 and the Formula E racer, from ABT Schaeffler Audi Sport team, on display at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.