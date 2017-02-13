Aussie Cabbie On Strike Trolls News Station With Cheeky Sex Act Name

You can add the good ol’ folks of Australia’s Nine News to the long list of reporters who have fallen victims to trolls while live broadcasting.
The news station was covering the Melbourne taxi drivers’ protest against the government’s plan to deregulate the taxi industry after the introduction of ridesharing, when they talked to one cheeky cabbie who presented himself as “Tsim Booky”.
Being that Melbourne has one the world's biggest Greek diaspora, it didn’t take long for social media to discover that “Tsim Booky” is Greeklish for “τσιμπούκι”, which translates to…the act of fellatio in English.
On a more serious note, the taxi driver told Nine News that the reforms, which would legalize Uber and other ride-share operators, while offering compensating existing license-holders with $100,000 for their first license and $50,000 per license for up to three others, were unfair.
'It's a loss of income. It's just like losing your job. We've actually paid for our jobs and now we're going to lose them,' the cabbie said. 'So, we'll keep this up until Jacinta Allan (Minister for Public Transport) resigns. Resign Jacinta, step down!'