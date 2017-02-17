Aussie Cops Using Telephoto Lenses To Nab Drivers Using Phones

Having seemingly determined that it wasn’t generating enough revenue by nabbing speeding motorists, police officers in New South Wales, Australia have taken fines to a new level.
As the video below demonstrates, police officers have started to stalk drivers on freeways by setting up cameras with telephoto lenses. They then snap pictures of any drivers deemed to be driving distracted, including using their model phones while behind the wheel.
Once police have the evidence, they notify squads further up the road to pull over the suspected driver and issue them with a fine. Yep, this is how hungry Australian police are for money.
Of course, the supposed logic for such draconian laws is the same as the implementation of advanced speed cameras throughout the land down under, to ‘end dangerous driving’. While this is happening, much more serious crimes continue to happen on the streets and in homes.
It’s a pity these resources can’t go elsewhere...