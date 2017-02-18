Austin Yellow BMW M4 Laden With M Performance Parts Is Near-Perfect

Ever since the F8X generation of M3 and M4 launched, Austin Yellow has become synonymous with the M4. After all, it was the M4’s official launch color.
However, fast forward to early 2017 and Austin Yellow has become perhaps a little overplayed and a bit too common. Thankfully, our interest in the color has been somewhat renewed after stumbling across these pictures of a particularly special Austin Yellow M4.
Recently acquired by BMW Abu Dhabi Motors, it has been fitted with numerous M Performance components finished in gloss black and carbon fiber which help to contrast the bright paint work and not make it quite so overt.
Among the most significant custom touches include an M Performance body kit which incorporates a carbon fiber front splitter and front air intake surrounds. Additionally, there’s an M Performance rear diffuser and lip spoiler, carbon tailpipes, black kidney grilles and distinctive wing mirror caps. A carbon fiber hood from Manhart then completes the exterior touches.
The cabin is just as highly-specced as the outside and includes the M Performance steering wheel with a digital display and shift lights, a carbon fiber selector cover and a set of metal pedals.