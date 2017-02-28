BAC Planning AM-RB 001-Style Hybrid Hypercar

It isn’t easy creating a new automotive firm, have that company build a successful and popular model and remain financially viable all at the same time.
However, BAC is one of just a handful of companies to have done just that in recent years and looking ahead, it has some very ambitious plans.
Most will be familiar with BAC as the company behind the potent Mono single-seater. Even though it is street-legal, the BAC Mono has proven to be faster around a racetrack than even the almighty McLaren P1 GTR. Despite that, the company has even more ambitious targets and is currently planning a true hypercar.
While speaking with Wilton Classic & Supercar, Neill Briggs said that the project is only in its early stages but confirmed that the vehicle will be a hybrid and that it will have seating for two and a closed cockpit.
Briggs says that some key details of the million-dollar hypercar will be decided with the help of an advisory panel of existing Mono owners and potential customers for the new car.
As the car is still in its early stages, there’s no word on when we can expect to see it released. Nevertheless, Neill Briggs is unfazed by the new wave of hypercars including the Aston Martin AM-RB 001 and Mercedes-AMG Project One.
“A few years ago, people thought a hypercar was a massive beast of a thing that wasn’t even much fun to drive. We can all see where it’s going now with the racing tech going into cars like the new Mercedes, and it’s hugely exciting. It’s creating an environment where more people understand and value the ultimate driving performance, and that’s what we’re all about,” he said.