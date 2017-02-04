Barely-Driven 1983 Renault 5 Turbo 2 Could Fetch More Than $100k

How much would you spend for your ultimate dream car?
Well, if that set of wheels happens to be the highly sough-after Renault 5 Turbo 2, then you might want to pack a suitcase full of cash, as this example, which is listed by RMSothebys, is expected to fetch anywhere from €75,000 to €95,000 ($81,000-$102,500).
Going under the hammer in Paris, France, on February 8, the classic Renault has 5,964 km (3,706 miles) on the clock. It features a mid-engine layout and it's powered by a 1.4-liter four-cylinder unit, with Bosch K-Jetronic mechanical fuel injection and a Garrett T3 turbocharger, that feeds 158 horsepower to the rear wheels.
It's underpinned by a modified Renault 5 chassis and designed by March Deschamps, with help from Bertone's famous Marcello Gandini, the man behind the Lamborghini Miura, at the command of Renault's Vice President of Production at the time, Jean Terramorsi.
These cars proved to be so popular that the French produced 1,800 units of the original Turbo, and almost 3,200 of the Turbo 2, which came with a unique interior and several upgrades over the original version.