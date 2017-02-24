Barn-Find: 1965 Porsche 911 Surfaces After Nearly 27 Years

It's hard to believe that cars can be forgotten in storage for many decades, but having them untouched for such long periods of time means that their value can increase.
Of course, that depends on the model, but take this Porsche 911, for instance, which was produced back in 1965 and was left in storage from 1990 until recently.
The ad posted on eBay doesn’t give a lot of details on the classic German sports car, except that it still has all the original parts, on the outside and in the cabin, including the tires, which are said to be stamped with 'May of 1965'.
The last piece of info available concerns its mileage - 62,165 (100,020 km) to be specific, but a serious buyer shouldn't have a problem finding out everything there is to know about it, before purchasing it.
The seller is asking for $125,000. At the time of writing, there were 59 people closely watching it but no bids had been made.