Bentley Could Slot An All-Electric SUV Below The Bentayga

Bentley may launch an SUV to slot below the Bentayga and offer it solely with an electric powertrain, reports Automotive News.
At the international press launch of the Continental Supersports, Bugatti and Bentley chief executive Wolfgang Durheimer confirmed that there is enough demand for the luxury brand to produce a second SUV.
“I can assure you that Bentley -- on the long term view -- will not stay with one model only in the SUV lineup. We have clear indications that a smaller Bentayga as a Bentley SUV would find great acceptance,” he said.
Bentley’s board member for engineering, Rolf Frech, added to this by saying, “If you are looking for such a car [small SUV] then we are looking to that in combination with the possibilities to go full electric. t only makes sense if you get really new customers into the brand."
As a second Bentley SUV is on the cards, a sleek new sports car based around the EXP 10 Speed 6 Concept may be scrapped due to the VW Group’s limited resources after dieselgate.
If Bentley gives the go-ahead to an all-electric SUV, Frech confirmed that we won’t see it until 2020 or later.
