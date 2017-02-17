Bespoke Lotus Evora 410 Pays Tribute To Famous Submarine Bond Car

A one-off Evora 410 inspired by probably the most well-known Lotus of all time is the latest car to come out of Lotus Exclusive, the company’s in-house personalization department.
In case you’re still wondering which model that is, we’re talking about the Lotus Esprit S1 as seen in the Bond film ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’ which is currently celebrating its 40th anniversary.
The Lotus Evora 410 is currently the most potent version of the series, powered by a 3.5-litre V6 pumping out 410hp mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, enabling it to hit 60 mph (96 km/h) in just 3.9 seconds.
“It’s the perfect tribute to such an influential Lotus, but a world away in terms of its abilities and performance,” said Jean-Marc Gales, Lotus CEO. “Supremely fast and agile, rivals’ cars look overweight and underpowered in comparison. Lotus was founded on the principle of lightweight engineering and, even today, nobody does it better.”
The one-off example features many unique touches, including a black-and-white livery with a color-coded front bumper and a rear one-piece carbon tailgate, a bespoke badge script on the B pillar in the same font of the original Esprit, a cabin lavished in heritage tartan fabric with red stitching and an Alcantara dashboard.
Lotus claims up to 64 kg (141 lbs) of real downforce is delivered from the Evora 410’s aero agenda in order to further boost its performance, both on road and on track. The bodywork features real carbon-fiber parts, including the front splitter, revised front access panel, roof section, tailgate, rear quarter panels, as well as the rear diffuser.
“Our customers have really embraced the Lotus Exclusive service, with 25% of new cars undergoing some form of personalization,” Gales added. “It is well established that Lotus cars come with benchmark performance as standard.”
Lotus has capped the production of the Evora 410 to just 150 units per year and is currently getting ready to launch their North American version, with the car expected to be introduced this spring.