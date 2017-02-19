Better Act Fast: Chevy SS Order Books Close This Month

If you've been considering buying a Chevy SS but haven't gotten around to pulling the trigger, you might want to make your move soon. Because as GM Authority points out, Chevrolet is about to close the order books for good.
Barely a footnote on Chevy's sales chart, the SS sedan is a niche product, even in the brand's performance portfolio. Chevrolet sold just 64 of them last month – barely two percent of the number of Camaros (or five percent of Corvettes) it moved over the same period.
That could explain why Chevy has no replacement planned, but it's not why it's being discontinued. Like the Pontiac GTO and G8 before it, the Chevy SS is based closely on the Holden Commodore (alongside which it's built in Australia). The rear-drive Commodore is now being replaced by a rebadged version of the front-drive Opel Insignia, which in turn is slated to be sold Stateside as a Buick – not a Chevy.
The Insignia is a different beast entirely though. And with the demise of the SS, GM will no longer have a direct competitor to SRT versions of the Dodge Charger.
The Chevy SS carries an MSRP of $46,625, for which you get a four-door muscle sedan packing a 6.2-liter V8 rated at 415 horsepower and an equal amount of torque. For slightly less (at $44,995), you can pick up a Dodge Charger with a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 rated at 485 hp and 475 lb-ft – never mind the flagship Hellcat model. The closest Ford gets in the midst of its EcoBoost kick is with the Taurus SHO, with a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 good for 365 hp and 350 lb-ft, and a $42,520 sticker price.