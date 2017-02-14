Bliss Or Blasphemy: What's Your Take On This Ferrari F40 Pickup?

We can't help but chuckle whenever we see a rendering of some car or another virtually transformed into a pickup. So we end up chuckling a lot around the Carscoops bullpen. We're not quite sure how to react to this one, though.
The latest concoction from Yasid Design, as you can plainly see, is a Ferrari F40 – widely regarded as one of the greatest supercars of all time – with a pickup bed at the back.
Now before we get ahead of ourselves here, the notion is completely out of the question. The F40, after all, is a mid-engined exotic, built around a carbon monocoque. Putting a cargo bed at the back would leave the engine to go... where, exactly? Under a cover in the middle of the bed?
Realities aside, it's funny (and a little disturbing) to contemplate such a rolling tribute to blasphemy. Sacrilegious, we'd call it, for better or worse. What do you think?