BMW 1M Coupe Takes On X6 M50d From Rolling Start

While the BMW X6 M50d is an amazing car in its own right, the 1M Coupe has just about reached iconic levels with BMW M fans and car enthusiasts alike.
It's easy to understand why so many people look up to it. It's small, agile, relatively lightweight, and packs a wallop thanks to its 340 PS (335 HP) 3.0-liter six-shooter, also good for 500 Nm (368 lb-ft) of torque.
In comparison, the diesel-powered BMW X6 M50d is good for 381 PS (375 HP) and 740 Nm (545 lb-ft) of torque, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 5.2 seconds, despite its total weight of 2,260 kg (4,982 lbs) - approximately 690 kg (1,521 lbs) more than the 1M Coupe.
And yes, that weight difference is truly massive. It's like having eight average-built full-grown men riding inside of the 1M - and yet the diesel-powered SUV is slower to 100 km/h by just 0.3 seconds, a truly remarkable achievement.
But what about rolling starts? Reckon they favor the 1M or the torquey X6 M50d? You know what to do to find out.