BMW 5-Series Crashes Into A Pub, Misses Man By Just A Meter

A BMW driver lost control of his 5-Series and crashed into a pub in London, missing by just one meter a very lucky builder who was working inside.
The accident happened yesterday, with police saying that the BMW driver wasn’t speeding but rather just lost control of his 5-Series when he drove through the front of the pub which was closed for renovation.
The pub was due to open in two weeks and the builder inside was working on the building’s plug sockets when the BMW ploughed through the building, after bouncing off a wall previously, Richmond and Twickenham Times reports.
Fortunately no one was injured and the driver was taken to hospital as a precaution, only to be released the same day.
The building on the other hand suffered the most apparently, with the damage deemed to be structural after an examination by engineers who deemed it unsafe. With that said, the pub’s plans to open in two weeks might require a slight readjustment.
Photos MPSRichmond