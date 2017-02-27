BMW Details China-Only 1-Series Sedan Ahead Of Launch

Today marks the official market launch of the BMW 1-Series sedan, a car tailored specifically to meet the wants and needs of Chinese buyers.
The new 1-Series sedan is offered exclusively by BMW, together with BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd, and is meant to reflect a particular design style that's preferred by Chinese customers throughout more than just one segment.
In terms of dimensions, the 1-Series sedan has a length of 4,456 mm (175.4 in), a width of 1,803 mm (70.9 in) and a height of 1,446 mm (56.9 in), while its short overhangs, long bonnet and wheelbase give it an elongated sporty look according to the automaker.
The interior is driver-oriented in terms of design and is different than the one you get with the 5-door version - different upper dashboard and a different center console. In terms of comfort, BMW says there's generous leg room and headroom in the back.
Powering the 1-Series sedan will be three latest-gen power units, as customers will be able to choose between the 118i Sedan, 120i Sedan and 125i Sedan. The latter packs a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine, good for 231 PS (228 HP) and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft) of torque. Mated to an 8-speed Steptronic gearbox, the 125i Sedan can get from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.8 seconds before maxing out at 250 km/h (155 mph). Furthermore, it can average as little as 6.4 liters per 100 km (36.7 US mpg), with a CO2 figure of 152g/km.
The 120i Sedan is also powered by a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder petrol unit, putting down 192 PS (189 HP) and 280 Nm (206 lb-ft) of torque. The 8-speed auto is standard on this model as well, helping it hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.5 seconds, with a top speed of 235 km/h (146 mph). In terms of fuel consumption, the 120i Sedan is a bit more economical, rated at 6.2l/100km (38 US mpg) and 148g/km CO2.
Finally, the engine range is rounded off by the 1.5-liter 3-cylinder petrol unit in the 118i Sedan, generating 136 PS (134 HP) and 220 Nm (162 lb-ft) of torque. This entry-level model features a 6-speed automatic and will hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 9.4 seconds before maxing out at 212 km/h (131 mph). However, the efficiency of this power unit is reflected in its average fuel consumption figure of 5.5l/100 km (43 US mpg) as well as the 132g/km of CO2.
On the road, the 1-Series Sedan is geared not just towards sporty driving but also comfort, with BMW wanting occupants to experience a relaxed ride on all road surfaces. Driving behavior features include the powerful disc brakes, the electromechanical power steering with Servotronic speed-related support and the Dynamic Stability Control.
Among its many standard features, the 1-Series Sedan comes with automatic air conditioning with optimized acoustic properties. It has model-specific heating and ventilation system, adapted to the specific climatic conditions in China - offering a highly effective air filtering option.
Optional driver assistance systems such as Driving Assistant with collision warning & city brake, as well as the Parking Assistant, offer an additional bonus in terms of both comfort as well as safety. As for connectivity, BMW Connected offers drivers a personal mobility assistant, while the Open Mobility Cloud platform allows smartphones, tablets and smart watches to connect to the vehicle.