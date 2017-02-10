BMW Individual Mint Green M3 Competition Is A True One-Off

Unless you work for BMW, chances are you’ve never seen one of the brand’s models painted in Mint Green, but there is currently an M3 painted in that very color for sale at Century West BMW in Los Angeles, California.
Rather than being ordered by a customer, the F80 M3 in question was ordered by dealership employee Chris Marino with the hopes of finding a willing buyer after it landed. While it isn’t known if there are any interested parties, it is hard to look away from such a unique BMW.
BMW Blog reports that it is the only F80-generation M3 painted in Mint Green anywhere in the world. It has also been outfitted with every available part from the BMW M Performance Parts catalog.
Consequently, it has been adorned with a carbon fiber front spliter, rear diffuser, exhaust tips, wing mirrors, trunk-lid spoiler and a number of interior parts finished in the lightweight materials. Additionally, it includes stainless steel pedals, LED door projectors, an M Performance exhaust and the desirable Competition Package, lifting power to 444 hp and adding a set of distinctive M4 GTS-inspired wheels.
If you’re in the market for an M3 on a budget, this one certainly isn’t for you. In fact, it has an asking price of $117,455, over double the M3’s $64,195 starting price. If you’re on the hunt for an M3 like no other however, this could be the one to get.