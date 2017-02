BMW Individual Mint Green M3 Competition Is A True One-Off

PHOTO GALLERY

Unless you work for BMW, chances are you’ve never seen one of the brand’s models painted in Mint Green , but there is currently an M3 painted in that very color for sale at Century West BMW in Los Angeles, California.Rather than being ordered by a customer, the F80 M3 in question was ordered by dealership employee Chris Marino with the hopes of finding a willing buyer after it landed. While it isn’t known if there are any interested parties, it is hard to look away from such a unique BMW. BMW Blog reports that it is the only F80-generation M3 painted in Mint Green anywhere in the world. It has also been outfitted with every available part from the BMW M Performance Parts catalog.Consequently, it has been adorned with a carbon fiber front spliter, rear diffuser, exhaust tips, wing mirrors, trunk-lid spoiler and a number of interior parts finished in the lightweight materials. Additionally, it includes stainless steel pedals, LED door projectors, an M Performance exhaust and the desirable Competition Package, lifting power to 444 hp and adding a set of distinctive M4 GTS-inspired wheels.If you’re in the market for an M3 on a budget, this one certainly isn’t for you. In fact, it has an asking price of $117,455, over double the M3’s $64,195 starting price. If you’re on the hunt for an M3 like no other however, this could be the one to get.