BMW Individual Spruces Up The M760Li xDrive V12

As BMW's first-ever M Performance 7-Series, the M760Li xDrive is the very definition of a flagship model, easily capable of fighting for the luxury saloon segment title.
Of course, you can always offer your customers more than just a twin-turbocharged V12 unit, putting down 600 PS (592 HP) and a whooping 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque.
In other words, luxury and high-end personalization can play perhaps an even bigger role in a car such as the M760Li xDrive than its delightfully impressive 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration time of just 3.9 seconds, or its high-tech active safety gizmos.
With this particular car, you're looking at a BMW Individual Frozen Dark Brown metallic paint job for the exterior, as well as 20" light alloy wheels with a double spoke design.
The cabin features full fine-grain Merino leather in Cashmere Beige, whereas the trim is engraved with the BMW Individual signature.
That leather by the way has weave-look stitching, while the headrests also get the BMW Individual logo. In the end, it all comes together underneath the - you guessed it, BMW Individual headliner, covered in Anthracite Alcantara.