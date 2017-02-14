BMW M4 CS Exposed During Promotional Shoot Without Camo

A number of grainy images have surfaced online from Bimmer Post showing the upcoming BMW M4 CS participating in a recent commercial shoot in California.
Word about an M4 CS isn’t entirely new. In fact, a number of prototypes have been spied testing in recent months previewing the model that’ll sit between the standard M4 and the hardcore M4 GTS. The M4 CS name is already used in Spain for a special-edition version of the sports car but the CS in question is set to be an entirely different beast and should be offered globally.
The images in question show that the M4 CS will adopt a number of distinctive features to separate it from the rest of the range. At the back for example, there will be a large ducktail-style lip spoiler as well as the updated taillights of the LCI M4. Additionally, the car can be seen sporting a unique set of wheels, carbon ceramic brakes and a large carbon fiber front splitter.
It seems likely that power for the M4 CS will swell beyond the 444 hp delivered by the M4 Competition Package, especially if BMW doesn’t want to be left behind by its more powerful, 500 hp+ competitors. Consequently, a figure closer to the 500 hp of the M4 GTS is possible.
However, compared to the GTS, the CS should be more compliant for use on the street and therefore adopt tweaked suspension and a more relaxed chassis setup.
No date has been announced for the M4 CS’s debut but a release at March’s Geneva Motor Show is possible.