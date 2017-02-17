BMW M4 Tries On Matte Black Wheels On A Lowered Body

Say what you will about the BMW M4 and its use of a twin-turbo six-cylinder, it is hard to deny how good it looks in the flesh and this example is particularly good looking.
Customized by Wheels Boutique, its paint finish will immediately catch your eye. Dubbed Silverstone Metallic II, it looks like an ordinary shade of silver in some pictures but from certain angles, gives off a light blue hue that really helps to accentuate the lines of the M4, particularly its bulging hood and the dramatic character lines running down both sides.
Beyond the paint, the car has been installed with a set of HRE P101 wheels finished in matte black and measuring 20x8.5 at the front and 20x12.5 at the rear. The package is then completed through lowered suspension and upgraded Brembo brakes with bright yellow calipers.
The end result may not be the most practical, especially when it comes to speedbumps, but it works for the eye.