BMW M5 Drifter Burns Rubber In Georgia, Gets Spotted By The Police

Ever since the late Giorgi Tevzadze paraded his driving skills behind the wheel of a BMW M5 E34, a number of other Georgian drivers seem to have developed an obsession for pulling similar illegal stunts.
Shot in the country's capital city, Tbilisi, the latest video shows yet another amateur drifter tearing through the streets, going sideways and making a lot of noise.
Shortly after, he was spotted by a police cruiser. Officers pulled him over, and after what seems to have been a quick chat, and probably a fine that was edited out of the video, the wannabe drifter continues burning rubber in a different location.
As for what car he's driving, it's a BMW M5 from the F10 generation. The stock model's 4.4-liter biturbo V8 engine produces 552 horses and 680 Nm (502 lb-ft) of torque, but in this case, a Stage 2 upgrade allows it to deliver 730 HP, which is actually more than a Ferrari 488 GTB and even a McLaren 675LT.
We're going to assume that we don't have to tell you that you should not try this at home...