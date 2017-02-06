BMW M5 Street Drifter Couldn’t Care Less About Road Safety

As if BMW drivers of the world don’t have enough of a hard time shaking off a d-bag motorist reputation, you have videos like this one here that only contribute to that perception.
Possibly shot in Georgia's capital Tbilisi, this clip shows a BMW M5 from the F10 generation drifting carelessly on the streets, doing donuts and burning its rubber in more ways than you can imagine.
At the time of writing, the video has gathered more than 16k views, having been posted just a day before, and many 'likes', which might be justified by the appropriate music running in the background, the special camera filter, some post-editing, and a haze of tire smoke that contributes to its 'underground' feeling.
Now, the driver may be no Giorgi Tevzadze, and while we don't encourage reckless driving that puts other lives at stake, you have to give him credit for maneuvering the 2-ton beast with ease. Speaking of which, at its heart, it carries a 4.4-liter V8 biturbo engine that is capable of pushing 560 PS (552 HP) and 680 Nm (502 lb-ft) of torque to the rear wheels.
And just in case some of you needed a reminder, BMW has a new generation M5 in the pipeline, poised to take on the new Mercedes-AMG E63, with an upgraded version of the force-fed V8 that will be reportedly massaged to churn out more than 600 horses.