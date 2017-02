BMW M6 Scares The Bejesus Out Of SEAT Driver On The Motorway

VIDEO

This dashcam-wearing Seat Leon Cupra 290 had a really close call with a second-generation BMW M6 on the motorway, as the latter barely squeezed through a two-car gap at high speed.While we can't tell you just how fast that M6 was going, it's obvious that we're looking at a pretty significant speed difference between the Leon and the German super-coupe According to the video's description, that silver M6 was driving behind the Seat while merging, which means the driver had to really floor it and make a conscious decision to overtake the vehicles ahead.In the end, the M6 split the two cars just right and managed to get away with a move that can actually put lives at risk on any given day, especially at motorway speeds.Speaking of speed, whatever that M6 was doing during the overtake , its driver didn't let off not even a little bit, as the car can be seen disappearing into the horizon.