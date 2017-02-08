BMW M6 Scares The Bejesus Out Of SEAT Driver On The Motorway

This dashcam-wearing Seat Leon Cupra 290 had a really close call with a second-generation BMW M6 on the motorway, as the latter barely squeezed through a two-car gap at high speed.
While we can't tell you just how fast that M6 was going, it's obvious that we're looking at a pretty significant speed difference between the Leon and the German super-coupe.
According to the video's description, that silver M6 was driving behind the Seat while merging, which means the driver had to really floor it and make a conscious decision to overtake the vehicles ahead.
In the end, the M6 split the two cars just right and managed to get away with a move that can actually put lives at risk on any given day, especially at motorway speeds.
Speaking of speed, whatever that M6 was doing during the overtake, its driver didn't let off not even a little bit, as the car can be seen disappearing into the horizon.