BMW Planning Advanced New Lithium Ion Batteries For 2026

BMW is currently developing an advanced new type of lithium ion battery that won’t make its way into production until 2026.
Autocar states that the German automaker is developing batteries that won’t use liquid electrolytes and will instead use solid ones.
It is claimed that these solid-state batteries will be lighter than the lithium ion batteries currently used and that they will be less at risk of catching fire in the event of a crash. Additionally, they are expected to have 15-20 per cent greater capacity than batteries currently used.
While the automaker is already developing these new solid-state batteries, the delay in bringing them into production is being blamed on long-tern durability testing.
In the meantime, BMW will continue to develop its current batteries as well as its internal combustion engines. Its traditional engines are expected to remain popular for at least another decade as more and more of its vehicles transition to hybrid power.
Recently discussing this, BMW’s sales and marketing boss Ian Robertson said “The internal combustion engine has a long way to go. We will improve the efficiency and mate them to electric vehicles in many cases.”