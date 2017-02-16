BMW Preparing M2 M Performance Edition For The U.S.

The U.S. looks set to receive a limited-edition variant of the popular BMW M2 tricked out by M Performance.
BMW Blog reports that the ordering system for BMW dealerships in the United States now lists the ‘2017 BMW M2 M Performance Edition’ model restricted to just 150 units and starting at $61,695.
Unlike the Competition packages offered for the M3 and M4, the M Performance Edition of the M2 won’t actually get many performance-oriented modifications. Most changes will instead be cosmetic and essentially parts sourced from the M Performance parts catalog.
Among these new features will be automatic climate control, black wing mirror caps, black kidney grilles, black side gills, a HiFi audio system, LED door projectors and M Performance illuminated door sills. Additionally, the M2 M Performance Edition will receive adjustable sports seats, keyless entry and most importantly, an M Performance exhaust with titanium tips and M Performance coilover suspension.
Each example will be painted Alpine White and come standard with the M Driver’s Package allowing for a 168 mph (270 km/h) top speed. Both manual and DCT options will be offered to customers.